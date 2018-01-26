20 Greatest Movie Villains of All Time

20 Greatest Movie Villains of All Time according to a survey by Empire magazine

1. Darth Vader (‘Star Wars’)

2. The Joker (‘The Dark Knight’)

3. Loki (‘Avengers Assemble’)

4. Hans Gruber (‘Die Hard’)

5. Hannibal Lecter (‘Silence of the Lambs’)

6. Hans Landa (‘Inglorious Basterds’)

7. Kylo Ren (‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

8. Anton Chigurh (‘No Country For Old Men’)

9. Voldemort (‘Harry Potter’)

10. The Alien (‘Alien)

11. Gollum (‘Lord of the Rings’)

12. Sauron (‘Lord of the Rings’)

13. Nurse Ratched (‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’)

14. The Sheriff of Nottingham (‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’)

15. Palpatine (‘Star Wars’)

16. Norman Bates (‘Psycho’)

17. Agent Smith (‘The Matrix’)

18. Freddy Krueger (‘Nightmare on Elm Street’)

19. The T-1000 (‘Terminator 2’)

20. Michael Myers (‘Halloween’)