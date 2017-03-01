2017 Dancing with the Stars Cast

4 time gold medalist Simone Biles will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton will be dancing with Sharna Burgess
SNL Alumni Chris Kattan will be dancing with Witney Carson
Two-time world series champion David Ross will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
“Glee” actress Heather Morris will be dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
I Pity the Fool that tries to out dance Mr. T and Kym Herjavec
Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei will be dancing with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings will be danging with Emma Slater
Current Bachelor Nick Viall will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd
Mrs “Cuchi-Cuchi” herself, Charo will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, March 20th at 7p CST.