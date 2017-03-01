2017 Dancing with the Stars Cast

4 time gold medalist Simone Biles will be dancing with Sasha Farber

Professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton will be dancing with Sharna Burgess

SNL Alumni Chris Kattan will be dancing with Witney Carson

Two-time world series champion David Ross will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko

“Glee” actress Heather Morris will be dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

I Pity the Fool that tries to out dance Mr. T and Kym Herjavec

Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei will be dancing with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings will be danging with Emma Slater

Current Bachelor Nick Viall will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd

Mrs “Cuchi-Cuchi” herself, Charo will be dancing with Keo Motsepe

The new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, March 20th at 7p CST.