$38 for Butt Ripped Jeans

People are flocking to the online retailer Pretty Little Thing to buy a $38 pair of jeans that have a ripped butt. The tattered seams allow one’s butt cheeks to peek through the seat of the jeans.

A description of the jeans reads; “Featuring a black denim fabric with a flattering high waisted fit and distressed bum detail and a zip leg, style with your everyday pieces or dress them up for hitting the town with your besties.”