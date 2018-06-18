5 Year-Old Kid Damages $132,000 Statue

Inside Edition claims a child from Overland Park, Kansas recently destroyed a $132,000 glass statue. The children and their parents were attending a wedding at a community center when one of them hugged the rare sculpture before it fell to the floor. The sculpture was on loan to the community center. The community center filed a claim with their insurance company before the insurance company sent a letter to the child’s mom saying she was responsible because she was negligent in monitoring her children. The family is now talking to their own insurance company