8 Year-Old Drove to McDonalds with his 4 Year-Old Sister

8 Year-Old Drives To McDonald’s: WPXI claims an 8 year-old Youngstown, Ohio boy recently stole his father’s minivan before driving his four-year-old sister to McDonald’s for a meal. The boy pulled up to the drive-thru at 8 p.m. and began ordering as his parents were at home sleeping. The boy told cops he learned how to drive from watching videos on YouTube. Cops say the boy followed the rules of the road and stopped at every red light and stop sign he encountered. He also obeyed the speed limit. The brother and sister ate McDonald’s while they waited for their grandparents to pick them up. No charges were filed.