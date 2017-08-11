Ashley Judd Doesn’t want to be Called Sweetheart

Ashley Judd Doesn’t Want To Be Called ‘Sweetheart’ … Judd took to social media to vent over her alleged inappropriate exchange with a male airport staff member.

Judd said; ‘So I was coming through security and a guy said ‘Hey sweetheart,’ and I said, ‘I’m not your sweetheart, I am your client.” So I was already setting a boundary. When I was setting my things out, he said, ‘Hey nice dress!’ I didn’t hear him say anything about the attire of any of the other folks in the entire line and I am in one of the most traveled airports in the world. After that she was talking to a female member of staff when the man crossed the line again. ‘He touched me’. I didn’t see him touch anybody else. And I turned around and I said, ‘That was unnecessary.”

Judd filed a complaint with the worker’s manager. He apologized to Judd and said his conduct was ‘unprofessional.’ The manager says he was supposed to address Judd as ‘madam’.