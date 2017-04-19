Avondale, Arizona Police have sworn in a Drug-Sniffing Lizard

Drug Sniffing Lizard: The Avondale, Arizona Police recently swore in a drug-sniffing lizard named Iroh. The police department is using the bearded dragon because new research shows reptiles have a stronger sense of smell than dogs.

The Avondale police released the following statement: “Research has shown that reptiles possess a strong sense of smell making their ability to detect certain illicit drugs possibly more accurate than K9s,” the department said last year. “Our pilot program drug sniffing bearded dragon will be assisting Officers in the City. Please help us welcome Iroh!”