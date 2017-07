If a Bear Poops in a House…

Bear Poops In Man’s Home; Runs Off: Max Breiter, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, recently received the shock of his life after he woke up from a nap and found a bear in his kitchen. He tells the Jackson Hole News that he first thought the bear was a large dog. “At first I thought it was a dog, but I started to wake up and realize it was a bear. The bear walked into the living room and took two poops on the floor and then it broke out of a screen window and proceeded to run down the hill.”