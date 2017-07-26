Ben And Jerry’s Allegedly Contains Weedkiller Ingredient

Business Insider claims a test by the Organic Consumers Association recently found a weedkiller ingredient in Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream. Glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, was present in 10 out of 11 ice cream samples the OCA tested. The glyphosate levels were well below the legal limit set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The OCA released a statement saying; “It’s time for Ben & Jerry’s to announce it will immediately begin transitioning to 100-percent organic. Otherwise conscious consumers have no choice but to launch a national and, if necessary, international protest campaign and boycott.”