Best Job Ever!?

Royal Caribbean may be offering the best job in the world. The cruise company is looking for someone to sail with them while documenting their trips on Instagram. The 90-day job pays $3,700.

Royal Caribbean’s job page reads …

Skilled in Instagram with extensive knowledge of all 23 filters

Exemplary ability to capture stunning views, extraordinary experiences, beautiful sunsets and amazing stories on social media

Note: Photocopying, administrator and tea-making skills are not required

All travel, accommodation and daily expenses included

Uniform is not supplied. Bring your own swimmers, sandals & shades

Complimentary access to climbing walls, Flowrider, restaurants, swimming pools, zip wires, water-slides and onboard fitness facilities

Applicants who think they have what it takes to capture pictures that stand out and inspire holidaymakers can apply for Royal Caribbean’s “Intern-Ship” by sharing their most extraordinary travel photo on Instagram, tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ExtraordinaryExplorer.