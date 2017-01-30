Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

The “Big Game” News

Jan 30, 2017

– Fox Sports says the cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton is going to sing America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl.

 
– KHOU claims the city of Houston is expected to make $350 million from the Super Bowl.

 
– Radio.com claims Tony Bennett will introduce Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.


– Lady Gaga tells Teen Vogue that she will be performing five songs during her Super Bowl halftime show. CNBC claims the show will cost $10 million dollars.

 
– Kayak.com claims some rooms at Houston Holiday Inn’s are renting for $1,400 a night during Super Bowl week