The “Big Game” News

– Fox Sports says the cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton is going to sing America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl.



– KHOU claims the city of Houston is expected to make $350 million from the Super Bowl.



– Radio.com claims Tony Bennett will introduce Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.



– Lady Gaga tells Teen Vogue that she will be performing five songs during her Super Bowl halftime show. CNBC claims the show will cost $10 million dollars.



– Kayak.com claims some rooms at Houston Holiday Inn’s are renting for $1,400 a night during Super Bowl week