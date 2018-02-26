Bride Leaves Bald Groom at the Altar

Kicker Daily claims Ravi Kumar, of New Delhi, India, was forced to marry a stranger after his bride-to-be refused to marry him because he is almost bald. The arranged wedding was going fine until Kumar removed a traditional crown from his head. His bride-to-be was shocked that he had no hair and looked like an old man. She and her family left the wedding venue before Kumar’s family found a young woman from a nearby village, who was willing to marry him. They exchanged vows and went on their honeymoon.