Burger King debuted their new ‘Whassup’ commercial yesterday, PLUS New Freedom Crowns

Burger King is releasing a limited edition “Freedom Crown” to anyone 21 and over. The cardboard crown has two platforms attached to the sides that hold a hamburger and a beer on a person’s head. The beer platform comes with a straw so customers can drink their beer without holding it.

Burger King debuted their new ‘Whassup’ commercial yesterday. The commercial is a take on Budweiser’s original ‘Whassup’ commercials. At the end of the spot, Burger King’s King utters his first words and says, ‘Whassup’