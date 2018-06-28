Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Burger King debuted their new ‘Whassup’ commercial yesterday, PLUS New Freedom Crowns

by | Jun 28, 2018 | Featured, The Funny Farm

Burger King is releasing a limited edition “Freedom Crown” to anyone 21 and over. The cardboard crown has two platforms attached to the sides that hold a hamburger and a beer on a person’s head. The beer platform comes with a straw so customers can drink their beer without holding it.

 

Burger King debuted their new ‘Whassup’ commercial yesterday. The commercial is a take on Budweiser’s original ‘Whassup’ commercials. At the end of the spot, Burger King’s King utters his first words and says, ‘Whassup’