Camp Quality USA- A program that offers year round events for children who have battled or are currently battling cancer

Camp Quality USA is a program that offers year round events for children who have battled or are currently battling cancer.

For the week of camp, each camper is paired a companion that stays with them throughout the entire week. “It’s definitely an incredible experience,” Cagen Selensky, current volunteer, stated, “It’s really amazing being able to give back to something that gave me so many great memories growing up.” Selesky was a camper with Camp Quality for 12 years and returned as a companion in training when he was 17.

Camp Quality Texas is held at Forest Glen Campgrounds in Huntsville, Texas. Through generous donors and dedicated staff members, it is possible for these children to attend camp at no personal cost.

In addition to the week of camp, Camp Quality Texas hosts other events, including a rodeo to raise awareness for childhood cancer in September at the Walker County Fairgrounds in Huntsville, Texas.

“For the past 8 years that I have volunteered, it has always been the week that I look forward to the most. It really melts my heart to see all of these kids so happy and carefree. This is why it’s so important for us to fundraise so much throughout the year in order to make all of this possible,” says Ashlee Rickards, active volunteer.

For more information about Camp Quality, visit www.campqualityusa.org.