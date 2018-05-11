Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Campus of Hope Needs List

During the Month of May you can drop these items off at the Kstar Country Studios

http://www.campusofhopeonline.org/

NEEDS LIST

CAMPUS OF HOPE

CONROE’S WOMEN & FAMILY SHELTER

  • Eggs Butter   Milk   Juice   Oatmeal   Cold Cereal   Bacon   Half & Half   Frozen Vegetables
  • Can goods-Fruits, Vegetables
  • Feminine Hygiene Products Always Pads
  • Tampons
  • Paper towels
  • Trash Bags Kitchen and Leaf/Lawn
  • Laundry Soap
  • Dishwashing Soap
  • Automatic Dishwashing Soap
  • Cleaning Products Mr. Clean
  • Bathroom Cleaner Scrubbing bubbles
  • Toilet Bowl Cleaner
  • Germ-X
  • Lysol Spray
  • Gloves
  • Hair Nets
  • Zip-loc Storage Bags
  • Aluminum Foil
  • Plastic Wrap
  • Paper Plates
  • Paper Bowls
  • Plastic Cutlery Set
  • Paper/Styrofoam Cups
  • Mydol/ Pain reliever
  • Body Wash
  • Hair Spray
  • Hair Gel
  • Shampoo & Conditioner
  • Diapers Size New borne and sizes 1, 2
  • Wipes
  • Fixodent
  • Vitamins Minerals C, Calcium, Iron, Children’s Multi Vitamins, Multi Vitamin for adults (over)
  • Twin Sheets Sets
  • Blankets
  • Bath Towel Sets
  • Dish Towels
  • Lawn Service

 

  • 4 Window AC & Heat Units 125 Volt 8-11,000 BTU’s $390 each new
  • 2 Outside Tent Canopy’s White new used
  • 3 row passenger van used
  • 5 outdoor porch chairs new used
  • Gasoline weed eater new used

 

  • Volunteers – Bible Study Leaders 2:00pm W F
  • Volunteers – Cook and Serve Meal for 15 Persons once or more
  • Volunteers – Clean up Yard & Trim back Bushes
  • Volunteers – On Call Drivers for Resident’s Appointments
  • Volunteer – Compile Church Address List and Civic Club List from home
  • Volunteer – Maintain Donor List & Process Thank You Letters from home

 

  • Future: Fund Development Staff Person-Events & More

Location: 317 West Lewis Street @ North San Jacinto Street (3 blocks North of DMV on FM 105)

Conroe, Texas 77301-2565

936-521-6000 Shelter

lwilliams@campusofhopeonline.org

 