Campus of Hope Needs List

During the Month of May you can drop these items off at the Kstar Country Studios
http://www.campusofhopeonline.org/
NEEDS LIST
CAMPUS OF HOPE
CONROE’S WOMEN & FAMILY SHELTER
- Eggs Butter Milk Juice Oatmeal Cold Cereal Bacon Half & Half Frozen Vegetables
- Can goods-Fruits, Vegetables
- Feminine Hygiene Products Always Pads
- Tampons
- Paper towels
- Trash Bags Kitchen and Leaf/Lawn
- Laundry Soap
- Dishwashing Soap
- Automatic Dishwashing Soap
- Cleaning Products Mr. Clean
- Bathroom Cleaner Scrubbing bubbles
- Toilet Bowl Cleaner
- Germ-X
- Lysol Spray
- Gloves
- Hair Nets
- Zip-loc Storage Bags
- Aluminum Foil
- Plastic Wrap
- Paper Plates
- Paper Bowls
- Plastic Cutlery Set
- Paper/Styrofoam Cups
- Mydol/ Pain reliever
- Body Wash
- Hair Spray
- Hair Gel
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Diapers Size New borne and sizes 1, 2
- Wipes
- Fixodent
- Vitamins Minerals C, Calcium, Iron, Children’s Multi Vitamins, Multi Vitamin for adults (over)
- Twin Sheets Sets
- Blankets
- Bath Towel Sets
- Dish Towels
- Lawn Service
- 4 Window AC & Heat Units 125 Volt 8-11,000 BTU’s $390 each new
- 2 Outside Tent Canopy’s White new used
- 3 row passenger van used
- 5 outdoor porch chairs new used
- Gasoline weed eater new used
- Volunteers – Bible Study Leaders 2:00pm W F
- Volunteers – Cook and Serve Meal for 15 Persons once or more
- Volunteers – Clean up Yard & Trim back Bushes
- Volunteers – On Call Drivers for Resident’s Appointments
- Volunteer – Compile Church Address List and Civic Club List from home
- Volunteer – Maintain Donor List & Process Thank You Letters from home
- Future: Fund Development Staff Person-Events & More
Location: 317 West Lewis Street @ North San Jacinto Street (3 blocks North of DMV on FM 105)
Conroe, Texas 77301-2565
936-521-6000 Shelter
lwilliams@campusofhopeonline.org