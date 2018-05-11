Campus of Hope Needs List

During the Month of May you can drop these items off at the Kstar Country Studios

http://www.campusofhopeonline.org/

NEEDS LIST

CAMPUS OF HOPE

CONROE’S WOMEN & FAMILY SHELTER

Eggs Butter Milk Juice Oatmeal Cold Cereal Bacon Half & Half Frozen Vegetables

Can goods-Fruits, Vegetables

Feminine Hygiene Products Always Pads

Tampons

Paper towels

Trash Bags Kitchen and Leaf/Lawn

Laundry Soap

Dishwashing Soap

Automatic Dishwashing Soap

Cleaning Products Mr. Clean

Bathroom Cleaner Scrubbing bubbles

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Germ-X

Lysol Spray

Gloves

Hair Nets

Zip-loc Storage Bags

Aluminum Foil

Plastic Wrap

Paper Plates

Paper Bowls

Plastic Cutlery Set

Paper/Styrofoam Cups

Mydol/ Pain reliever

Body Wash

Hair Spray

Hair Gel

Shampoo & Conditioner

Diapers Size New borne and sizes 1, 2

Wipes

Fixodent

Vitamins Minerals C, Calcium, Iron, Children’s Multi Vitamins, Multi Vitamin for adults (over)

Twin Sheets Sets

Blankets

Bath Towel Sets

Dish Towels

Lawn Service

4 Window AC & Heat Units 125 Volt 8-11,000 BTU’s $390 each new

2 Outside Tent Canopy’s White new used

3 row passenger van used

5 outdoor porch chairs new used

Gasoline weed eater new used

Volunteers – Bible Study Leaders 2:00pm W F

Volunteers – Cook and Serve Meal for 15 Persons once or more

Volunteers – Clean up Yard & Trim back Bushes

Volunteers – On Call Drivers for Resident’s Appointments

Volunteer – Compile Church Address List and Civic Club List from home

Volunteer – Maintain Donor List & Process Thank You Letters from home

Future: Fund Development Staff Person-Events & More

Location: 317 West Lewis Street @ North San Jacinto Street (3 blocks North of DMV on FM 105)

Conroe, Texas 77301-2565

936-521-6000 Shelter

lwilliams@campusofhopeonline.org