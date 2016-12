Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

TMZ Reports that actress Carrie Fisher has died just days after suffering a massive heart attack on her flight from London to Los Angles.

Passengers on the plane performed CPR on Carrie, and once the flight landed she was rushed to UCLA medical center where she was said to be in stable condition.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

Her most notable role was Princess Leia in the Star Wars Franchise.