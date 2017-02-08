Country Music News

*Old Dominion performed at the official New England Patriots after-party following the Super Bowl on Sunday. They posed for pictures with the Super Bowl trophy and the Kraft family

*KITV claims Reba McEntire is selling her Nashville property for $7.9 million. The 83-acre estate features a farm, a Colonial house, a lake, a tennis court, a pool, a barn and an equestrian center.

*Luke Bryan tells People magazine that raising a teenager is challenging. “It kind of just happened and I woke up one day and I’m raising a teen. And it’s a challenge because my main thing with Til is just properly giving the right amount of advice and realizing you’re talking to someone who is becoming an adult. I have to be that parent role where if he does something, he needs to get in trouble, but I want to be a friend to him too.”

*Kelsea Ballerini tells E! News that she is looking forward to performing at the Grammys on Sunday. “I’ve never even been to the Grammys before so I’m just like the fangirl that has seen it on TV every year and watched it as a fan. To be able to go this year and have a reason to go this year is insane. Being nominated in of the big four categories, it’s one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me. I’m really excited, really nervous, but I’m glad to kick it off up here in New York. You never really prepare to sing on a stage that has such deep roots in music and such a big legacy, let alone look down and see Adele, Beyonce, all these legends in music right now. I’m probably going to be more nervous than I’ve ever been.”

*Kelsea Ballerini tells E! News that she is bringing her fiance to the Grammys on Sunday. “He’s still coming to the Grammys because he just makes me very comfortable and at peace when he’s around me and I’m going to be so anxious so he’ll be there for me.”

*Thomas Rhett tells the Miami Herald that he is a huge Eric Church fan. ”Because of my dad [Rhett Akins], I grew up listening to everything you would expect like Merle Haggard, Hank Williams Sr, Waylon Jennings and all those legends. A turning point for me was discovering Eric Church in high school. I am a huge fan of Eric’s and his music made me want to be a songwriter. My current country playlist runs the full spectrum of what’s going on right now in country music, from Chris Stapleton to Sam Hunt and everything in between. If you’re looking to discover something new, go listen to Brent Cobb’s Shine On Rainy Day.”

*Highest Earning Grammy Nominees according to Forbes

1. Adele $80.5 million / five nominations

2. Rihanna $75 million / eight nominations

3. Sir Paul McCartney $56.5 million / two nominations

4. Kenny Chesney $56 million / one nomination

4. Justin Bieber $56 million / four nominations

6. The Weeknd $55 million / one nomination

7. Beyoncé $54 million / nine nominations

8. Jay Z $53.5 million / one Grammy nomination

9. Dr. Dre $41 million / eight nominations

10. Drake $38.5 million / one nomination