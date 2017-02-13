Country Music News

*ET claims Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will once again co-host the ACM Awards on Sunday April 8th

*Entertainment Tonight claims Blake Shelton attended Adam Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. He spoke for a minute and said: “Imagine my disappointment when I found out this wasn’t a roast. If you would have told me that this guy would end up being one of my best friends, I would have called you crazy. But I have seen a lot of ups and downs, and I have never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine through my personal journey.”

*Keith Urban tells CMT that music got him girls. ”The first sort of exposure I had to celebrity was when I played the lead role in the school musical of Oliver. I was in the eighth grade, and I got picked to play the role because they needed a blond kid who could sing. It was probably me or a girl. I got the gig, which I thought was amazing. The next thing I know, the school made up these little badges — these pin badges — with a picture of me holding a bowl. Suddenly, my picture was on all these badges. Prior to that, I wasn’t really of interest to girls — at all. Then when this badge came out, I had girlfriends everywhere. I was in the eighth grade. I was in heaven. I did the play. I had plenty of girl interest and thought, ‘This is fantastic!” Within a week of the play finishing, it all dried up again. It was gone. As fast as it came, it went. So I remember in the eighth grade, going, “I get it. OK, I see it. I see what this is.” It was a great lesson to learn that early on.”

*Lauren Alaina tells Sounds like Nashville that her first Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Alex went awry. “Our first Valentine’s I cooked for him and I had just moved into an apartment, my first apartment and I didn’t grow up with an upgraded kitchen so we didn’t have a disposal so I didn’t really understand how that works and I put potato peels in it…like an entire bag of potato peels. My kitchen threw up. Like literally I had potato peels flying through the air and it got all stopped up. I had to get a person to come fix it, it was horrible, it was so embarrassing. And I put the water on you know and then the sink started overflowing because I was also boiling potatoes behind me and I forgot I had the water on. It was a disaster. But now I throw the potato peels away.”

*Tim McGraw tells Ellen that he once greeted one of his daughter’s dates with a sledgehammer. “There was a winter formal or something — it was a bunch of kids in a limousine — and I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose. Look, you don’t want to be mean, but when someone’s taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear.”

*Entertainment Tonight claims Cassadee Pope has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Rian Dawson.

*Men’s Journal recently asked Eric Church what his younger self would tell his older self. He said: “I think 21-year-old Eric would tell me as I approach 40 not to eat so much late-night pizza and a 12-pack of beer before you go crawl into bed and [expect it to] turn into muscle. When you’re younger, that 10-miler may feel like nothing on your knees, but listen to your body, and don’t hold yourself to your standards of yesteryear.”

*Sam Hunt tells the Altoona Mirror that he sometimes misses playing football. He played under center for Middle Tennessee State and the University of Alabama at Birmingham before focusing on his career in country music. “I’ve got a lot of great, enjoyable distractions that keep me from missing it too much. I don’t want to get too worried about the glory days, but I do miss it from time-to-time. Just the competition.”