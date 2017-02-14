Country Music News

Kelsea Ballerini tells Self magazine that she recently changed tour buses. “My first artist bus was Jason Aldean’s old bus, with deer antlers over the lights and cowhide on the back of the couches. It was such an absolute dude bus. The one I’m in now is more of a girl bus, so I have a bedroom in the back and the right lighting over the mirror, which makes getting ready for shows so much easier.”

Carrie Underwood tells People magazine that she is taking a break from music. ”We just wrapped up the Storyteller Tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space. I’m really excited about that, because you don’t know where you’re going to go. I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing, so I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play. I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go, ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!”’

Maren Morris’ guest appearance on ”NCIS New Orleans” will air tonight. She sings My Church in a bar. Maren tells Entertainment Tonight . “Being a part of NCIS: New Orleans has been crazy. I’ve never done anything like this.I’ve never done any sort of scripted drama series, so this is so cool to see how it all works.”

Maren Morris tells Contact Music that she was worried about a wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys. ”I was more nervous about walking up the steps to accept my award and not falling over my dress. Luckily, that did not happen. I’m going to have my first drink in a month. I fit into the dress and now I’m going to throw down.”

Contact Music claims Keith Urban was asked why he didn’t call Nicole Kidman for four months after meeting her. The site quotes him as saying: ”That’s the longest story. Have you ever met anyone who you thought was completely our of your league?’

Keith Urban tells Entertainment Tonight that he is planning a surprise for Nicole Kidman’s 50th birthday. “I’m planning stuff right now that I can’t talk about! I feel incredibly lucky and blessed, definitely. I gotta keep it a secret!”

Tim McGraw is looking forward to touring with Faith Hill. He tells ET: “Being together on stage and for me — it’s been 10 years since we actually did a proper tour together — to be on stage with her and hear her sing every night, it’s pretty special. We don’t get to hear her sing very often, especially live, and so every night [I] really just look forward to hearing her and trying to keep up with her, which is the biggest problem for me!” he said.

Carrie Underwood tells Entertainment Tonight that she wants to go on a double date with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. “I invited them to hockey games! I always am like, ‘You guys should come!’ Dates are few and far between at this point in our lives just because the season is so crazy, but I know they’ve come to games before, so hopefully I can get ’em out!”