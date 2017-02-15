Country Music News

Eric Church tells CMT that he is hard to love. “True love to me is when you love a person in spite of all their fallibilities, and for me, I have a lot of them. I’m definitely at times hard to love, and that’s what’s great about Katherine and the way she loves me. She loves me in spite of those things and really for those things.”

CBS claims Maddie and Tae recently pranked Tyler Farr at a bar when they placed a picture of themselves on his back without him knowing. He walked around with the sticker all night long

Cassadee Pope tells Sounds like Nashville that her fiance Rian surprised her with his proposal. “I had no idea. It was such a surprise! It was a Tuesday morning and I was still in my pj’s, so it was not expected, clearly. This is such a stupid story, but he was sweeping in the living room and our puppy, a little French bulldog, the love of our lives, was biting the broom. So I took Cuppy, which is his name, and took him in the bedroom and just kept him in there for a few minutes and Rian was like, ‘Ok, you can let him out!’ Then, I opened the door and he was on one knee,”

Carrie Underwood tells People magazine that she loves watching her husband Mike Fisher play for the Nashville Predators. “I’m like: ‘Yeah! Get ’em!’ I’m screaming at the TV, or if I’m there I’m screaming and yelling at the refs. It’s good. I’m in it!”

Sam Hunt tells the Altoona Mirror that his engagement to his fiancee takes precedence over everything else in his life. “I’m engaged to be married and that has taken priority over everything, and I’m devoting a lot of time to my fiance and the process of planning a wedding. It feels great ’cause I’ve known that she was the one for me for some time now, so to confirm it with an engagement is special.”Sam will marry in the Spring.

Brad Paisley tells The Tennessean that he built a bar in his home to inspire his band. “I was thinking, ‘This is probably a mistake’. And, it ended up being fantastic. We have just camped out and cut music and it’s really fun. It’s all sort of been in the name of what I was writing and to capture the vibe of this perspective of mine. The first single is a little taste, but there’s a lot of other stuff.”

Contact Music claims Elle King was high at the Grammys. She Instagrammed: “Note to self. Don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF (as f**k).”

Radio.com claims The Band Perry will be doing a series of small pop-up shows to promote their new CD ”My Bad Imagination”.

Kimberly Perry says: “My Bad Imagination is an album with a ton of layers and surprises for our fans. Our fans have stuck by us over the past year while we’ve been quietly creating our new music, and now we want to get as close to them as we can to start listening and moving to these new sounds together.”

Dates include …

3/5 – Atlanta, GA

3/7 – New York, NY

3/9 – Boston, MA

3/11 – Philadelphia, PA

3/12 – Toronto, ONT

3/15 – Chicago, IL

3/18 – Denver, CO

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA

3/22 – San Francisco, CA