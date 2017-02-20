Country Music News

Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren tells People magazine that she had morning sickness at the Grammy’s. “On our way to the Grammys, Thomas was like, ‘Honey, you look beautiful’, and I had this look on my face and he was like, ‘Do you feel sick?’ I was like, ‘Yeah — and I’m just praying I’m not about to throw up again before we go on the red carpet!’”

Luke Bryan says a George Strait song he heard when he was 7 years-old led him to country music. “I would say the first song that I ever knew — or it registered to me that I could sing — was ‘You Look So Good in Love.’ I mean, I was a young kid, and I was just singing that like crazy. As far as my first memories of music, he is involved in nearly every one of them.”

US Weekly claims Blake Shelton was recently performing in Los Angeles when he invited Gwen Stefani on stage to sing their 2016 duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”A fan posted: ”I want a guy to look at me like @blakeshelton looks at @gwenstefani #relationshipgoals”

Nicole Kidman tells news.com.au that she is lucky to be married to Keith Urban. ”Keith and I always say that we are just so lucky to have each other. In this world, to be able to come back to that love and that strength is so nourishing and powerful. And I am coming up an 11-year wedding anniversary, 12 years together, and that’s a big thing. And that is through absolute commitment and kindness, the desire to protect and help each other, what our relationship is.”

Nicole Kidman tells news.com.au that she wants to snuggle with Keith Urban and her kids on her 50th birthday. ”I get enough attention, so I am happy to have a small thing. I want a birthday cake, please and I would just love to be able to get into bed with my kids and my husband and snuggle. We’ll order takeout and watch a movie. That is what I’ll do and that for me is a great birthday.”

CBS claims Jake Owen and his daughter Pearl recently got a 3 month-old German Shepherd. Jake is asking fans to name the dog

Little Big Town is going to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday