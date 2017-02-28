Country Music News

Blake Shelton tells the Tennessean that he had to convince NBC that people still want to hear songs by Johnny Cash, Pam Tillis and The Judds on The Voice. “I was saying, ‘I hate to tell ya this, but there’s a big piece of ground between Los Angeles and New York City, full of people that know these songs.’ It was songs I would never have thought would have been so much of a challenge to get on prime-time television. That was so exciting to me, that I did introduce a large portion of their viewing audience to some country music that they didn’t know about.”

Carrie Underwood wished her son Isaiah a happy second birthday with the following Instagram post: ”Where did two years go? My angel is getting so big! On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast! Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world…my heart…and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much”

Radio.com claims Little Big Town kicked off its Ryman.Auditorium residency by bringing Chris Stapleton out to cover Tennessee Whiskey.

The Atlantic City Press claims Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson will headline a concert honoring Merle Haggard. The show will take place in Nashville on April 6th and will also feature Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Dierks Bentley, Ronnie Dunn, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Bobby Bare

New Idea magazine claims Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are looking for a surrogate to carry their next child. A source tells the Australian magazine: ”They’ve decided to go down the surrogacy route and are actively looking for the right woman to carry their third baby.”

The Florida Times-Union newspaper claims Luke Bryan was recently performing in Jacksonville when a fan got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. Luke serenaded the couple with ”That’s Amore”. During the show, Luke also covered Bob Seger’s “Night Moves” and Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On”.