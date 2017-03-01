Country Music News

CBS claims Miranda Lambert recently adopted three cats from a local shelter. She named them Bobbi McGee, Nick Saban and Bear Bryant.

Carrie Underwood tells People magazine that her son Isaiah is a ham. “He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it. He knows when he’s being funny. And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it. He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off. So I laugh all day, every day.”

Justin Moore tells Sounds like Nashville that his kids want a baby brother. “We were asking each of them if they wanted a little brother or a little sister. Ella said, ‘if it’s a girl, I will never talk to it, I will never hold it, I don’t even wanna see it.’ And so Kate was going, ‘Well, it very well may be a girl. You’re a girl. What if we would’ve thought that about you?’ And she was like ‘I don’t care I don’t want another one.’ Needless to say, she wants a little brother,” he

Nash Country Daily claims Jason Aldean celebrated his 40th birthday with a surprise trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He played hockey with friends and enjoyed the cold weather with his wife Brittany.

Country Fancast claims Keith Urban was fired from his first and only job in radio when he was 15. The site quotes him as saying: “I want to tell you a story about my affection for radio. It started when I was 15 and I went to intern at a radio station in my hometown of Brisbane because I thought, ‘I’m going to be a radio announcer. This is my calling’. I put on the music, and I couldn’t hear it, and I flipped this button. Next thing, I see this guy running. Apparently, what happened was, in the next room there was a very serious news report being read, and right in the middle of the news report, it goes ‘Just a good old boy…’”

Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan tell the Tennessean that they have a plan to prevent an Oscars-style flub at the ACM Awards.

Dierks says; “We have a plan. Luke’s going to have a wardrobe malfunction. At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show. We played it so loose last year at the top, we could have had our own Oscar moment.”

Luke adds: “It’s sad nobody is talking about what happened at the Oscars. That’s our approach, Dierks — train wreck the show.”

The ACM Awards are April 2nd on CBS

Tim McGraw tells People magazine that everyone will like his new movie The Shack. “It’s such a well made film, it’s such a beautiful story – it doesn’t have to be about just what you think your religion is or what you think your faith is. I think you can find that in this film. I can find the love and the redemption in this film.” The Shack opens in theaters on Thursday