Country Music News

The Miami Herald claims Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi all won early Academy of Country Music Awards yesterday.

Brothers Osborne won New Vocal Duo or Group

Maren Morris won New Female Vocalist of the Year

Jon Pardi won New Male Vocalist of the Year

Zac Brown tells NME magazine that his band loves covering Prince and Queen songs during their concerts. “Freddie Mercury was a genius, it took us a long time to come up with a vocal arrangement that did that song any kind of justice at all. He sang sixty vocal tracks on some of the parts of the song! Dissecting Freddie Mercury to where we could perform it, it took a year of working on it in the cracks to figure out what to do. It’s not like you can just buy sheet music and read the parts that are on there. It’s fun paying homage to the people we were really influenced by.”

Michael Ray tells radio.com that his father pushed him to become a country star. I think I always wanted something bigger. I wanted to chase after something more than just playing at the bars through high school or whatever it was. I was very fortunate to be in a family that, not only did they support this dream, they encouraged it. My dad would tell me, he was like, “Dude, if you get a job, you’re gonna buy a truck and a boat, and the next thing you know, you’re gonna have to pay for this, and you’re never gonna move. Oh, if this didn’t work out I’d definitely still be playing bars. But yeah, the end goal wasn’t just to play a bunch of covers. And there’s nothing wrong with that, if that’s what somebody else wants to do. There’s a lot of people out there and that’s what they love, but I personally wanted to move and give it all a shot.”

Brad Paisley is always worried fans won’t show. He tells E!, “I still get fearful that they’re not there. I still think to myself, ‘Why did they do this? Why did they drive here, and why did they do this?’ That doesn’t go away. I think there’s a little bit of insecurity in anybody willing to stand on a stage. Nobody’s that confident. If you are, then you haven’t experienced shows where you’ve had more crew members than attendants, which I used to. Anytime you can hear them from backstage, that’s good.”

Luke Bryan tells Contact Music he wears baseball hats for good luck. “He (Adam .. friend) gave me this hat and I just started wearing it. And good things started happenin’, so, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I grew up in South Georgia as a country boy. I never really was like a cowboy… I’m just kind of country boy/ex-baseball player, so I oughta wear a country boy/ex-baseball player hat.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells Rolling Stone magazine that many people don’t know she is a trained dancer. ”Ten years. I did ballet, jazz and all that, but I think hip-hop is really where I leaned rhythm and groove, which has helped me in music.”