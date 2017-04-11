Country Music News

CMT has renewed Nashville for a 6th season.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott tells People magazine that she no longer wears low rise jeans because of her daughter. “She wants me to get on the floor and play Play-Doh with her, so I can’t wear a pair of low rise jeans that my rear end is gonna hang out of if I bend over! Even down to red carpet, I want to be able to bend down and pick her up, so it’s gonna have some stretch it in for me to be able to move.”

Keith Urban tells CMT that he would be open to returning to American Idol if it gets rebooted. “I love doing it [Idol]. I miss the camaraderie of working with Harry, Jen and Ryan — was really fun, like family. So, if that were to happen in some form, I’d be curious. But right now, it’s full-on busy.”

Tim McGraw tells the Times-Picayune newspaper that he and Faith Hill always wanted to record a CD together. “We always wanted to do a duet album together, but, gosh, we were having our success, our solo success, then do a duet on each other’s projects, and it would do well. But the timing was never right with what was going on in our life, and with the kids and where they were in their lives. We decided we were going to start looking for songs to see what we could find, and we started finding some great songs and got really excited about it. We felt like it would be an album of great songs, and, for us, we never wanted to take the songs for granted or just do a duet project to do a duet project … This might be the only one we do, and we want it to be something we were proud of in every single way.”

Thomas Rhett tells Ace Showbiz that he is recording a new song with Selena Gomez. “We have this girl named Selena Gomez sing on a song on the record and she’s pretty cool. I promise you, if I could collaborate on every song, I would. I love doing songs with different people and doing songs with friends. It’s a very all-over-the-place record, that’s for sure. There’s songs on there. There’s songs that are too crazy for anybody to ever play, but I think that’s what I’m good at.”

Dan and Shay star Shay Mooney tells People magazine that he has become an expert at changing diapers. “I’ve got diapers down. At first I didn’t think I’d be very good at it and thought I’d let Hannah take care of it. But I can do it in 10 seconds flat. You unlatch. You get the wipes, you get the diaper in hand, you pull it out, you wipe and make sure to put the new diaper on him — for obvious reasons — and then you wrap him up. It’s second nature to me now. And I haven’t been sprayed yet — I’m 100 percent.”

Carrie Underwood tells Sounds like Nashville that she has begun writing her next CD. “[I’ve been] writing a lot more. I’ve started the process already. There will be a lot more writing and figuring out musically where I want to go with the next album.”