Country Music News

Hollywoodlife.com, citing OK! magazine, claims Miranda Lambert and Anderson East allegedly got engaged after the ACM Awards. Hollywoodlife.com quotes a source as saying; “It’s incredible news. Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night! Miranda says she’s finally over Blake. Even though Anderson’s younger, she feels he’s more mature than Blake ever was. He makes her feel so secure.”

Maren Morris tells Entertainment Tonight that her boyfriend Ryan is not threatened by her success. “He loves and respects women, which I think is amazing. He’s got a great relationship with his mom, which is important. He’s not threatened by a powerful woman, he’s uplifted by it, which is my favorite thing.”

Carrie Underwood tells InStyle magazine that she does her own makeup. “I’m my own glam squad before shows. Makeup on stage is a little different than doing a red carpet or something like that. The lights are so harsh, you can just get away with wearing a lot and I like that! So I’m good at putting a lot of makeup on my face.”

RADAR Online claims Keith Urban has allegedly built a ‘rage room’ in his Nashville, Tennessee home so Nicole Kidman can blow off steam. A source tells the site; “Keith is always going to charity stores to buy stuff he knows Nic will want to attack. The other day, Keith picked up a couple of books about [ex-hubby] Tom Cruise.”

Radio.com claims Blake Shelton crashed the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday when he walked out on stage and performed Ol Red and Honey Bee

Sounds Like Nashville claims Garth Brooks recently sent a gift box to one of his injured fans. Jake Stroud was on his way to see Garth in Memphis when he was involved in a serious car accident. His car flipped and crashed into a pickup truck. Jake suffered broken bones and was pinned underneath his vehicle. He continues to recover.