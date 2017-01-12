Country Music News

Sounds Like Nashville claims a baseball field in Jake Owen’s hometown of Vero Beach, Florida is going to be named after him. NASCAR star Kevin Harvick and his foundation are going to be involved with the complex.

Keith Urban tells the Vancouver Sun that he plays guitars that are over 50 years old. “I have a large collection but the ones I bring on tour are very specific so we’re not shlepping around tons and tons of them. There’s a handful for different reasons. I’m not a believer that you shouldn’t play them because they’re too old. There’s guys that will leave them at home safely and they’ll bring a replica. I just have a real problem with that. The guitars are meant to be played. I have a 1951 Fender Nocaster; a ’64 Stratocaster I use a lot during the show; I have a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Jr. So a lot of old guitars.”

The NY Post claims a Brad Paisley imposter is asking fans for money. Brad tweeted: “Come on people. Don’t fall for this crap. Don’t send money to anybody claiming to be me. Or anyone else either. Look out for an account that looks like BP’s.”

Blake Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight that he is taking two singers from The Voice, Sundance Head and RaeLynn, on tour with him. “There’s a tremendous number of talented people that come on The Voice and the talent and connection with viewers is real and tangible. Sundance had amazing sales on iTunes and America voted him the winner. And RaeLynn made a connection on The Voice and is having success with her single, ‘Love Triangle.’ That talent and connection is why I’m excited for them and excited they will be joining me on tour.”

The Red and Black newspaper recently asked Brothers Osborne why their mother named them John Thomas and Thomas John. TJ Osborne said: ”The story is my mother was trying to name me, but my brother came first. My dad was preoccupied watching the Redskins game. My mom got irritated and just said, “Fine, you know what? I’m going to reverse the names, I’m going to call him Thomas John.” Dad said, “I like it, sounds good.” So basically, I’m named ‘Thomas John’ out of pure laziness.”

Blake Shelton is going to perform at the People’s Choice Awards next Wednesday night on CBS. Joel McHale is hosting

Carrie Underwood tells Sounds like Nashville that she loves when her fans sing her songs. “I love hearing fans sing my stuff back to me. It means that they are truly, of course they’re truly fans because they’re standing there watching us play. They bought a ticket you know, hard earned money was spent. Gas and parking and all that stuff, so they work to get to the show, but, it’s like I remember growing up if I was going to go to a concert, I would buy everything that that artist did, and I was like ‘I will know every word to every song,’ and it just makes me…when I hear them sing back to me kind of remember what that’s like, and it makes me feel proud and happy that they’re into it and having fun with it. It’s always fun to see like singles and stuff that are new singles you kind of notice more and more the more people hear it on the radio the more people are singing along and it’s just cool to see a single like ‘Dirty Laundry’ kind of grow and more and more people start singing it back, so it’s really cool.”