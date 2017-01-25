Country Music News

Dierks Bentley was recently performing in Nashville when he brought Jon Pardi, Elle King, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Rice and Cassadee Pope on stage to help him sing Drunk on a Plane. Dierks was dressed as a pilot

After the show, Sounds like Nashville claims Elle wrote the following letter to Dierks: “Everyone knew there was something special about tonight. Not just because you sold out the Bridgestone Arena… but because there was a full arena full of people there to scream, sing along, and cheer you on. To step back and think about the kind of person who not only invites a friend up to sing their duet at their sold out arena show, but in the middle of the set let’s them sing their OWN song is something that is beyond my comprehension. To say that you are someone I aspire to be is an understatement. The respect I have for you is not something I can put into words, but the love…that’s measured in the trillions. Thank you for not only giving me a glimpse into my dream world…but letting me live in it. I wouldn’t want to be a part of country without you. I love you from the deepest parts of my heart and soul dear friend, I am so unbelievably proud of you.”

Entertainment Tonight claims Dan and Shay singer Shay Mooney and his fiance Hannah Billingsley had a baby boy on Tuesday. Shay Instagrammed: “It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney.”

WALB claims Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell are putting together a benefit concert to help those affected by the storms in Albany, Georgia

The duo’s friend, songwriter Dallas Davidson, is quoted as saying: “This is a time for us to really get together and raise some money for people who need it. It’s impacted our hometowns. We’ve done some charities over the years, but this hit home. Really was no hesitation from anybody.”

Carrie Underwood tells Elle magazine that she wears many hats. “I feel like with all the hats that I do wear — that’s just a woman thing. That’s a mom [thing], a wife [thing]. We’re all just trying to be everything to everybody and keep it all going. You fit workouts in whenever you can. Sometimes I take my son to the park and I’m like, you need to play [and] I need to work out. Hey, there’s some monkey bars — I can do some pull-ups. There’s some steps — I can do some step-ups. There’s a bench — I can do some dips.”

Blake Shelton tells E! News that he is open to recording again with Gwen Stefani. “Look, she’s an incredible singer-songwriter, and anytime I can get her to collaborate with me you’re damn right I’m going to.”

The Inquisitor claims Cheryl Burke wants to dance with Blake Shelton on Dancing With the Stars. They quote her as saying: “I would love to partner up with Blake Shelton. I always say people that would never do it.”

Brantley Gilbert says his wife watches his back and doesn’t allow people to take advantage of him. “I had a bad habit of getting in God’s way. There were people around me who didn’t mind asking for things, and I didn’t mind giving. I was kind of like, ‘It’ll figure itself out. I’ll bail you out this time or I’ll help this time.’ That’s one of the things about my wife I love so much. She’ll call me out real quick.”