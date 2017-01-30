Country Music News

Thomas Rhett tells CMT that he has no plans to write an acceptance speech in case he wins a Grammy for “Die a Happy Man”. “I feel like if I wrote something, I would just leave it in my pocket and not remember that it was there. Usually when I walk up there and accept any kind of thing, it’s always kind of off the cuff. Every time. And I always forget the names, but this time if it happens, I will remember the names.”

Yahoo claims DNCE John Legend, Demi Lovato, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Nick Jonas will pay tribute to the Bee Gees with a Grammys concert on February 14th.

Luke Bryan tells People magazine that his life is constant chaos because of his two sons and nephew. “It is constant chaos. They always have seven or eight of their friends over. Our furniture is constantly getting broken and damaged, but we try not to think about it too much. It’s just life at the Bryans’. I wouldn’t want it any other way. With young children, there are a hundred moments a day when you want to slow it down and seize the moment. My boys are amazing and great and perfect and precious. Til is 15 and I think he’s an inch taller than me now — he’s like 6’3?, and he’s a beanpole of a man. But I can’t wrestle with him anymore because he can throw me around pretty good. And Bo and Tate are into Nerf Guns and fishing and the outdoors — all my boys are. I’ve brainwashed them quite well!”

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott says she is excited to be nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song. “I never expected it, because, honestly, when we set out to make the record, we weren’t sure how many people would hear it,” Scott recently told The Boot and other reporters. “To be able to share it with my family is — it makes me cry.”

Tim McGraw paid tribute to Mary Tyler Moore with an Instagram post that read: ”My mom and sisters found something so hopeful and reassuring in Mary Tyler Moore that I paid attention to her too. She worked alongside the men, chasing her dreams with confidence. She showed us a different picture. Today I’m surrounded by self-assured, kick-ass women and so grateful that her art left its mark on all of us. ….Thanks MTM”

OK! magazine claims Carrie Underwood is trying to get pregnant again. A source tells the site: “Carrie’s been trying to get pregnant for months. Carrie wants Isaiah to have a sibling, and now that her tour is over, the timing is right.”

Nicole Kidman tells E! News that Keith Urban cried after seeing her movie Lion. “I knew we were onto a good thing when my sister and my husband saw the film and they both came out weeping and wanting to hug me. I thought that’s an amazing response to a film.”

Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks ripped Donald Trump’s travel ban with a tweet that read: ”People of the world, I’d like to apologize for the un-American racist and religious intolerance being spewed by our hateful President. “It’s all going to be ok. I just called 911 and requested a 5150 to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. They’re on their way.”