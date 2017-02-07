Country Music News

*The Inquisitor claims Carrie Underwood’s fans are pushing for her to perform at halftime of next year’s Super Bowl. They are tweeting …

“Carrie deserves to do the Super Bowl Halftime show more than I deserve to be on this planet”

“Lady Gaga is performing at #SB51 but it’s not too early to start campaigning for Carrie next year. #PepsiHalftime #Underwood2018.”

“This reminds me. Who else out there beside me would like to see Carrie take the field at Halftime for #SuperBowl2018?”

“Why hasn’t Carrie Underwood performed a SB halftime show? It would be iconic as hell”

*People magazine claims Kelsea Ballerini is going to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night

*Keith Urban says he is going to release his Carrie Underwood duet, “The Fighter”. “It comes from a very real place. It’s a song about helping to heal and protect someone you love. It’s a song about reassurance that you’ll always be there to take the blows the world can throw. Carrie and I had sung together before and I thought our voices blended really well — so she was unquestionably the right choice. It was such a relief that she wanted to do it.”

Carrie says: “I loved the song when I first heard it and was excited to work with Keith on new music. I had such a great time touring Australia and New Zealand with him in December, and can’t wait to perform “The Fighter” on The Grammys!”

*Granger Smith tells Rolling Stone that his comedic alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. is like his family members. “I believe the first [YouTube video my brothers and I] ever came out with was a video called ‘Freddy’s Enchiladas.’ It was a character named Freddy. And Earl was another one down this pipeline of, ‘Let’s make a funny video that has nothing to do with music.’ Earl did exactly what we always wanted — it went viral. It started getting millions of views, which was great for me, because it was so easy to become Earl — I’ve got family members that are exactly like him. So it was easy to slip into that character.”

*Jon Pardi tells Rolling Stone magazine that while in college in Chico, California he won a $300 songwriting competition by producing a jingle called “The DUI Song”. “It went over great live — it’s fun and catchy. But it did have a good theme: don’t drink and drive! It was kinda stupid, but it got the word out.”

Jon used the $300 prize money to buy a rack for his band’s PA system.

*Breitbart claims Justin Moore recently spoke out on gun control while doing an interview with Town Hall. The site quotes him as saying: ”Mental health is the real problem. If it wasn’t guns, it would be knives, etc. To blame it on the tool being used, in my opinion, is ignorant. They want to put a Band-Aid over a gaping wound in my opinion. You’re trying to rationalize with irrational people. It’s impossible. The problem isn’t the NRA, we’re not the ones out there doing extreme things.”