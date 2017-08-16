Crude Fest Not Returning in 2018

A message from the Crude Fest website states “To our fans: all of us here at Crude Fest thank you and really appreciate your loyal support over the past eight years. Unfortunately, however, the festival will not be returning in 2018. Long story short, it’s just become too expensive and too difficult to produce in the current economic environment. That said, we’ll look at opportunities to return at a different time and location. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all the great memories and making us the biggest party in West Texas. ‘Til we meet again.”

2017 was the eight year for the annual festival. 2017 brought such acts as Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, Josh Abbott Band, Stoney LaRue, and more.

According to the My San Antonio website, 57 people were arrested at the 2017 festival. Read more on the arrest here