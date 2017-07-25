Cute, Elderly Couple Visits (Almost) Every Cracker Barrel

A cute, 80 year-old couple from Goshen, Indiana have visited almost every Cracker Barrel restaurant in America. Ray and Wilma Yoder love the chain’s food and have spent the last 40 years traveling 5 million miles across America visiting 664 of Cracker Barrel’s 665 locations.

Ray tells the Lebanon Democrat newspaper that he and his wife started visiting the restaurants while he was working as a truck driver. “Visiting Cracker Barrel took the boredom out of being on the road. It has a down-home spirit, and everybody is friendly.” It’s the same good service and great people wherever you go.”