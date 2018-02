Elvis’s famed Omega watch is being auctioned off

The Robb Report claims Elvis’s famed Omega watch is being auctioned off. The 1961 timepiece was given to him by RCA for selling 75 million records. The 18 karat white gold watch has 44 diamonds and an engraving that reads: “To Elvis 75 Million Records RCA Victor 12-25-60.” Bidding will begin at around $100,000