Favorite Holiday Movies by Age Group

Holiday Movie Survey

Christmas Lights Etc is out with their list of favorite holiday movies by age group.

30 and under: Millenials and Generation Z

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

“A Christmas Story”

“Home Alone”

30 to 39: Millenials And Xennials

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Home Alone” (1990)

“Elf” (2003)

40 to 49: Generation X

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

50 to 59: Baby Boomer Generation

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

Ages 60-plus: The Silent Generation and Baby Boomer Generation

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

“White Christmas” (1954)