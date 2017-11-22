Holiday Movie Survey
Christmas Lights Etc is out with their list of favorite holiday movies by age group.
30 and under: Millenials and Generation Z
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
“A Christmas Story”
“Home Alone”
30 to 39: Millenials And Xennials
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
“Home Alone” (1990)
“Elf” (2003)
40 to 49: Generation X
“A Christmas Story” (1983)
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)
50 to 59: Baby Boomer Generation
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)
Ages 60-plus: The Silent Generation and Baby Boomer Generation
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)
“White Christmas” (1954)