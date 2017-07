French Fries are good for you! The Internet said so.

Snack Attack: Today is National French Fries Day. A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience reveals that French fries, potato chips and Cheetos are good for you. Researchers say the snacks contain so much salt that they can lower the amount of stress hormones in the body. Each aforementioned snack raises the level of oxytocin, which is the hormone that gives us a feeling of comfort.

Visual Economics says the average person consumes 29 pounds of French fries each year