Fugitive Gives Cops Monopoly “Get Out Of Jail Free” Card

The Huffington Post claims Dakota County, Minnesota sheriff’s recently stopped a man for having an outstanding warrant. The fugitive jokingly gave them a Monopoly “Get Out Of Jail Free” card. The officers laughed before taking the man into custody on a controlled substance charge.

The sheriff’s Facebooked: “We appreciate the humor. ‘A’ for effort.”