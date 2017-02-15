Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America

Wallet Hub conducted a study to find America’s Healthiest and Least Healthiest cities in America. Here are their top 5 for each.

Top 5 Healthiest Citiies

San Francisco

Salt Lake City

Scottsdale, AZ

Seattle, Wash.

Portland, Oregon

Top 5 Unhealthiest Citiies

Detroit

Brownsville, Texas

Memphis

Laredo, Texas

Shreveport, Louisiana

For a full list, and to read further how they calculated their results, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/healthiest-cities/31072/#main-findings