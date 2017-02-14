Hollywood Gossip

Vulture magazine claims ABC is going to cast current Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsey as the next Bachelorette. She will become the first African-American Bachelorette in the history of the show. Rachel is a 31 year-old lawyer from Texas.

Hollywoodlife.com claims ABC had 33 combined seasons of white bachelors and bachelorettes

Rachel Fast Facts

Cosmo magazine claims Rachel attended the University of Texas where she graduated with a degree in kinesiology and sports management.

She went to law school at Marquette University

Her father is a federal judge.

Jennifer Aniston once told Jimmy Kimmel that she thought Rachel would be in the top 4 on The Bachelor.

The Daily Mirror claims Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker is keeping British firefighters busy. During the past several years, firefighters have uncuffed 102 men and women This has cost taxpayers over $60,000. Fire crews have also rescued scores of people, who have chained themselves to bedposts.

Contact Music claims Nick Cannon may leave America’s Got Talent because NBC execs are upset with a racist joke he made during a recent Showtime comedy special.

Nick Facebooked: “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community, I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

Not to get too detailed but this isn’t the first time executives have attempted to ‘put me in my place’ for so called unruly actions. I will not stand for it. My moral principles will easily walk away from the millions of dollars they hang over my head. It’s never been about the money for me, what is difficult to walk away from is the fans, the people who love me on the show. This hurts tremendously.

After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,”

People magazine claims Hugh Jackman has been treated for skin cancer for a fifth time. He instagrammed: “Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN.”

Breitbart, citing the Daily Mail, claims Lindsay Lohan wants to meet with Donald Trump to discuss Syrian refugees.

She is quoted as saying: “I want to try to get the word out to Donald Trump to bring him over there, have him see all the positive things they are doing over there and all America can do to help as well. I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support, and for him to experience what it’s like for these people… experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they have welcomed in. He is the president — we have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.”

Naughty Gossip claims George Clooney is studying how to become a father. A source tells the site: “He has all the pregnancy books …. He’s become super diligent on the do’s and don’ts of pregnancy! He wants to make sure the delivery of their twins goes off without a hitch!”

The NY Post claims George Clooney and his friends recently celebrated his impending fatherhood with a party at a Hollywood hotspot. A source tells the paper: “It got rowdy. They were doing shots” of Clooney’s tequila, Casamigos, and “there were lots of jokes about what George is going to do when he has two kids. They were asking him, ‘What are you going to do when you’re working and you can’t get any sleep?’”

Elite Daily claims fans of Fifty Shades Darker can chat with Christian Grey by using the Christian Grey Facebook messenger chatbox. PersonaBots.com designed the chatbot just in time for Valentine’s Day. Women say ‘Christian’ is extremely complimentary

Pam Anderson tells ITV that she is not impressed with The Rock’s Baywatch movie. “It was funny to look at The Rock and think he was supposed to be (David) Hasselhoff. I’m doing a cameo at the end. They asked me to. But I like the TV show. I never wanted to do the movie, I don’t like when they do these remakes of TV shows because it was bad TV for a reason. It was good bad TV, now it’s going to be a spoofy movie.”

Celebrity Apprentice star Boy George tells US Weekly that he once had an uncomfortable encounter with John Travolta. “I once rode in an elevator in Boston with John Travolta but I couldn’t speak to him. I was too embarrassed! He was staring at me and I was staring at him and I thought, ‘I wonder if he knows who I am?’”

HBO and the WWE are doing a documentary about Andre the Giant. Vince McMahon says: “For more than 20 years, Andre the Giant’s larger than life personality and unique charisma captured the imagination of fans around the world. I will always value our friendship, and am proud to tell the story of the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.”