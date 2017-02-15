Hollywood Gossip

The Daily Mirror claims Meryl Streep has increased her personal security because Donald Trump supporters are threatening her. A source tells the paper that his supporters do not like the outspoken comments she has been making about him. “Meryl had guards around her at all times – her safety is the utmost importance. She knows not everybody shares her sentiments and there have been some extreme reactions to what she has said, but she is determined to continue to speak her mind.”

Rachel Lindsey tells ABC that she is excited about doing The Bachelorette. “I’m a skeptical person, so I was definitely… I was excited that they asked me to do it, but I was also equally nervous. But then when I started to weigh out the pros and the cons, I decided that this is too good of an opportunity to turn away.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay may do Dancing with the Stars. A source tells the site: “Within the next two seasons of DWTS, producers with the show and ABC are trying to lock down what season she will do. They want to take advantage of all the positive press they expect from it all, but are just weighing the pros and cons of doing it early or not. One of the decisions to make the announcement for her being on The Bachelorette was because if they put her on this season of DWTS it wouldn’t seem super random.”

New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey tells People magazine that she was heartbroken when Nick Viall booted her from the show. “I was definitely heartbroken over the situation. I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it would end that way for me. Time heals all. Since then, I’ve been able to get back into work and be with family and friends, I’ve moved on from it. My biggest thing is, I just want Nick to be happy. If he’s found that with someone else, then that makes me happy too.”

Tom Brady tells ProFootballTalk that it is a privilege to visit the White House. “It really is a great experience. Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It as something that was a privilege to do. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice.”

AV Club claims Sarah Paulson, who played Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson, is joining the cast of the next American Crime Story about Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton’s affair. No word yet on what role she will be playing

Radar Online claims Caitlyn Jenner may be going under the knife again. A source tells the site: “Caitlyn loves her new breast implants and has been parading them around in all kinds of clingy tops, but what she doesn’t realize is she’s putting her health at risk! She says she’s happy with her new boobs, but it’s later everyone’s worried about. Caitlyn thinks her voluptuous double-D breast implants go very nicely with her athletic figure! Caitlyn wanted big breasts the first time, but her Kardashian stepdaughters talked her out of it. Bigger boobs are better in her book! Her new breast implants have given her a boost in self-confidence. She spends hours at home parading in front of the mirrors. But she really needs to face facts and rethink what she’s doing to herself,” says the insider. “She’s putting her health and her life in jeopardy!”

Business Insider claims Oprah’s happiness guru Deepak Chopra is now designing apartments in Miami. The units start at $5 million. Each condo will have filtered water, purified air and lighting that mimics natural sunlight.

The NY Post claims Scarlett Johansson is divorcing and also doesn’t think monogamy is natural. She tells Playboy: “I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

Contact Music claims Pamela Anderson recently gifted Melania Trump with a fake fur coat for allowing fur free designer Ralph Lauren to dress her.Pamela wrote a letter to the First Lady that read: “Amid all the mania at the inauguration, you looked stunning in an outfit by Ralph Lauren – one of many fur-free designers. I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As first lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many.”

The Irish Sun claims Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are negotiating a billion-dollar fight contract. A source tells the paper: “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

Mayweather Instagramd: “There seems to be several rumors floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know.”