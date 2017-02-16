Hollywood Gossip

The Wrap claims Disney is making a movie about Tom Brady. The film will be based on a book by best-selling author Casey Sherman. It will chronicle Brady’s career from Michigan all the way to the Super Bowl with New England. No word yet on who is going to play Brady or Bill Belichick

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently used Nickelback when slamming Congress. He tweeted: ”When Congress is less popular than herpes & Nickelback, how do 97% of them get re-elected? Gerrymandering.

”Nickelback responded: ”@Schwarzenegger big fans. Approval rate this: Batman & Robin. Please leave us out of your future wisdom drops. Danke Shön Herr Governator.”

Arnold responded: ”@Nickelback That’s… ice cold. I hope we can agree that we need a freeze on gerrymandering, guys. Thanks for the reply.”

New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey tells People magazine that her friends signed her up for The Bachelor. “Obviously I knew about the show and I was aware of it. I’ve attended watch parties because every single job I’ve been a part of has had watch partie. I never understood what was going on. My coworkers actually signed me up for The Bachelor and were like, ‘You’ve got to go to this casting call.’ So once that process happened, I started to tune in more.”

The NY Daily News claims Tom Cruise has told Kenny Loggins that his song Danger Zone will be included on the Top Gun 2 soundtrack. The paper quotes Loggins as saying: “I met Tom for the first time on the Kimmel show. We both were on the show at the same time and we’d never met before. So I said to him, ‘So what’s the deal?’ I know he’s one of the top three producers of the new ‘Top Gun’ and I said, ‘Are you going to use the original music or any of it?’ He said, ‘Absolutely, we’re going to use “Danger Zone,”‘ and I’m very excited about that.”

InTouch Weekly claims George Clooney is freaking out about becoming a father. A source tells the magazine: “He still can’t believe that in a few months he’s going to be the father of a boy and a girl. He’s freaking out. George’s paternal instincts have kicked into high gear. He’s constantly researching baby car seats and cribs and reading up on all things pregnancy. He’s taking care of Amal like never before. Anything she wants or needs, George tries to anticipate it. From getting her food — she’s been craving pasta and Cadbury Milk Chocolate bars — to feeding their dog to bending over and reaching for her laptop, George wants to do it all for Amal. It’s really sweet.”

Matt Damon tells E! News that he spent 12 hours having his hair extensions put in for his role in The Great Wall.

”I’d never done that before – 700 extensions [and] it took 12 hours. The tiny glue [extensions], which is weird. And then I lived with it for five months…The kids loved it. The kids were into it for like a week and then they kind forgot about it. I got good at doing the hair ties, just to get a ponytail up.”

The movie opens today

Matt Damon tells People magazine that he does not support Donald Trump’s plan for a border wall. “I’m not a believer in walls,” says Damon. “I believe that history belongs to the cooperators and nor am I of a mind that Mexico is going to pay for our infrastructure anymore than we’re going to pay for their highways, you know what I mean? That’s just not going to happen but, that’s where we are and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Conor McGregor insulted Khloe Kardashian when he told GQ magazine that he wants to see the Kardashians when he visits Malibu. ”Maybe I’ll search for Khloé’s big fat a$$ — she’s been floating around Malibu. I just like to see them in the flesh. Yeah, just see what the big fat asses on them look like. Not about admiring. Admire? Never. What’s the saying?. I just want to see it. I want to see them.”

Connor also slammed Floyd Mayweather when he said: “Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit a man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulder and up into the bleachers.”

Regis Philbin tells Larry King that Kelly Ripa got offended when he left their talk show. “She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore. Never once did they ask me to go back.”