Hollywood Gossip

Gossip Cop claims Star Wars star Mark Hamill was part of a recent death hoax. Some news outlets began paying tribute to him before he Tweeted: “Don’t rush me, already! #StillVeryMuchAmongstTheLivingThankYou.”

Pop singer James Blunt tells the Daily Express that he lived with Carrie Fisher before her death. ” She put a cardboard cutout of herself as Leia outside my room with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead. The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person. Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration.”

The Sun newspaper claims George Michael’s funeral has been postponed until March so more tests can be done on his body to determine a proper cause of death.George Michael’s former partner Fadi tweeted: ”Let me make it clear that I’M NOT BANNED TO GO TO THE FUNERAL none of it is true, ITS NOT TRUE, NOT TRUE NOT TRUE NOT TRUE”

Kim Cattrall tells NBC that another Sex and the City TV show could be in the works. “There are many men in Samantha’s life so there’s lots of roles out there for a lot of young men. There’s been a lot of rumors, but there’s always rumors. I don’t wanna disappoint anybody. It’s been brewing and bubbling.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims George and Amal Clooney are thinking about what to name their twins. A source tells the site: “Names are still being determined for the children but one thing they are both adamant about is to not name the kids with some weird celebrity name that is more common in Hollywood than not. We are most likely going to get something like Carol or Michael before we get Kal-El, Apple, or Pilot Inspektor.”

People magazine claims Kim Kardashian recently had her stretch marks removed by her dermatologist. She Snapchatted: “I feel so excited that I finally did it. I’ve been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited. I love you Dr. Ourian!”

Uproxx claims Lindsay Lohan wants to star in Disney’s new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. She instagrammed: “I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid” wrote/hashtagged the Liz & Dick actress. “@disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. take one. @disneystudios”

US Weekly claims Jennifer Garner is going to file for a divorce from Ben Affleck two years after they split. A source tells the magazine: “No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them. They are both committed to their family.”Blake tells The Spectator that he read a portion of the book and it reads: ”Mick tells of buying a historic mansion, Stargroves, while high on acid and of trying out the life of horse-riding country squire. ‘Having never ridden a horse before, he leapt onto a stallion, whereupon it reared and roared off like a Ferrari. He gave the stallion a thump on the forehead right between the eyes and slowed it down – otherwise the Stones’ story might have ended differently.”

Jessica Biel tells NBC that being a mom, a wife and an actress is so demanding that she sometimes has to eat in the shower. “I’m feeding [Silas] in the morning, trying to get ready, and I realize I haven’t eaten, [so] I just take it into the shower. Sometimes it’s a huge success! Sometimes it’s a huge failure.”

Teen Bride Courtney Stodden tells Us Weekly Magazine that she has a celebrity crush on Ellen DeGeneres even though Ellen is married to Portia de Rossi. “Ellen DeGeneres. I feel like she would be a lot of people’s celebrity crush. She’s hot. I’m very single.”

Kate Hudson tells Ellen that she is not a fan of online dating. ”What’s crazy is that there’s a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, maybe … no. I can’t imagine. So, you look at a guy, he’s hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match,’ and then you start texting and then it just goes away. Like, all your girlfriends seem to maybe go to lunch and then it’s like, ‘What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?’ I just think, why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don’t you just go up to someone and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How about we hang out?’ Maybe I’m old school, but I’m alright.”

Entertainment Tonight claims Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump art project “He Will Not Divide Us” is moving from Queens, New York to the El Rey Theatre in Albuquerque.Shia released a statement saying: “From the outset, the museum failed to address our concerns about the misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalisation of division. Nonetheless, there had been no incidents of physical violence at the site of our project that we are aware of, nor that we had been informed of at any stage by the museum.”The Museum of the Moving Image says: “The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses. The installation had become a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent. While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested on the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action.”