Hollywood Gossip

Us Weekly claims Jimmy Kimmel had to scrap his final Oscars joke of the evening because Warren Beatty announced the wrong winner for Best Picture. An insider tells the magazine that Jimmy was seated next to Matt Damon and was ready to deliver his joke when Warren messed up. “Jimmy had to go in and save everything at the end. Everyone was so shocked, there was no anger, it was more like: ‘Oh my God, this is crazy’. If you look at the picture where everybody saw the wrong tape, you’ll see Jimmy Kimmel next to Matt Damon. Jimmy had a whole bit that got nixed obviously because of the Best Picture mix-up — he was going to do a whole thing with Matt Damon asking him what it’s like to be a loser. It was the perfect end to the night, but then obviously once the whole envelope thing happened, it got scrapped.”

Salma Hayek tells Entertainment Tonight that she knew La La Land lost at the Oscars before everyone else did because she was standing backstage during Warren Beatty’s debacle. “I actually heard the stage manager standing in front of me saying, ‘No, no, no, that is not the movie. And so I saw it before it happened. said, ‘What are they going to do now?’ And then I saw him get onstage. And then I said, ‘Oh my god, they are going to say it.’ I actually saw it before everyone else and it was kind of freaky but exciting, and I am just glad at least two movies got to get up onstage and be celebrating.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Justin Timberlake could be a candidate to host next year’s Academy Awards. A source tells the site: “The Academy loved Justin’s opening. It felt fresh and fun and got everyone in a great mood. They also now that he is a great host from his work on Saturday Night Live, and they are considering having him [host] if Jimmy [Kimmel] doesn’t want to come back.”

The Washington Post claims Rosie O’Donnell and others plan to protest outside of the White House today. Rosie wants Donald Trump to know that his policies do not represent the values of the American people

OK! magazine claims Brad Pitt has been leaning on Rachel McAdams following his split from Angelina Jolie. A source tells the magazine: They’ve had this friendship since they worked together on ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’ [he was exec producer] and even Angelina didn’t mind Rachel hanging out with the family and kids. Rachel was one of the first to reach out to him when the divorce news broke and she’s proven to be a huge source of comfort. She knows what it’s like to go through a bitter split from a famous partner [Ryan Gosling, in her case] and she’s talked him through many sleepless nights. She’s a very good listener and gives him insight when needed. They’ve really bonded.”

OK! magazine claims Brad Pitt refuses to sell the French estate he owns with Angelina Jolie. A source tells the magazine: “She’s wanted to sell that place for years, but he always managed to convince her to hold off. She thinks it’s cursed and doesn’t want the kids there. Brad’s insisting that the property be held in a trust for the kids and he is prepared to compromise by selling off the vineyard. Angie is making her own inquiries about selling it and finding out it could take up to five years to unload a property that expensive in France. She’s vowed to never set foot in the place again, but as much as she hates it, Brad and the kids love it.”

The Beaufort Gazette claims Dave Chappelle and Norman Reedus, aka Daryl on The Walking Dead, recently stunned employees and coffee drinkers when they walked into a Beaufort, South Carolina Starbucks. The men were on their motorcycles and being trailed by a film crew for Norman’s AMC show Ride with Norman Reedus. Dave and Norman took pictures with Starbucks employees before leaving.

Mark Wahlberg tells the Irish Sun that he wants to battle Liam Neeson in Taken 4. “The guy is steel, pure Irish steel. He’s like a tree, he was a boxer, no one can touch him. Everyone should look up to him because he is the king of the genre. And Taken redefined the genre. Taken made everyone sit up and question their game. And he has dominated since then. Plus he’s a great guy too. He did some small work on Ted 2, but we haven’t done anything directly together yet. Maybe if he does a Taken 4, I could go up against him. I could give it a try. I might match his skills. Might.”

Hugh Jackman says he will not be making any more Wolverine movies. Contact Music quotes him as saying: ”I love Wolverine. I will not miss it, for it will always be inside me. ‘It was very emotional to make this movie. I always felt that there was a deeper story about this character. ‘I’m very proud of the movies of the past, but I felt I had something more. Like a man. He did not want to be just the tough Wolverine, but the difficult Logan. ‘I cried a few times on the set. I hope fans will say: finally, this is the Wolverine movie I wanted to see.”

“Logan” is in theaters Thursday