Hollywood Gossip

The Daily Mirror claims Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have broken up. They released a joint statement to US Weekly that read: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

A source tells InTouch Weekly Magazine: “Not long after Halloween, Orlando confessed to pals that he’d decided to end their relationship. He claimed that he’s just not ready to get married and have babies. She said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it’s time to move on.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Mama June wants to head to Hollywood to become the next Melissa McCarthy. A source tells the site: “She’s got a whole new lease on life and feels better than she has in years. June’s confidence is sky-high, and she’s even considering a major life move. June’s interested in breaking into Hollywood and would love to become a comedy actress like Melissa McCarthy. She’s already met with a couple of agents and is seriously thinking about relocating to Hollywood at some point in the near future.”

Oscar Debacle Update: Hollywoodlife.com claims PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that handles the Oscar ballots, has apologized for Warren Beatty reading the incorrect winner for Best Picture on Sunday night.

The NY Post claims Brian Cullinan, the accountant in charge of handing the winners envelope to Warren Beatty, was busy tweeting snapshots of actors just before his blunder.

** UPDATE **

A source tells the NY Daily News that Brian was asked not to tweet during the Oscars. “Brian was asked not to tweet or use social media during the show. He was fine to tweet before he arrived at the red carpet but once he was under the auspices of the Oscar night job, that was to be his only focus.”

The Independent newspaper claims several Hollywood celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, flew eyebrow artist to the stars Sharon Hamilton 7,500 miles from Australia to Los Angeles to do their eyebrows before the Oscars. A brow consultation with Hamilton costs $200 for men.

Matt Damon tells Entertainment Tonight that Jimmy Kimmel is to blame for this year’s Oscars debacle.: “I was the one person who wasn’t surprised that it all got screwed up. That’s what they get for hiring Jimmy. You know, they got what they paid for.”

Scarlett Johansson claims her Avengers co-star Samuel.L.Jackson scolded her on the red carpet at the Academy Awards for not sending pictures of her baby. She tells E! News: “I was excited to see Sam Jackson, but then he scolded me for not sending him enough pictures of my kid. I was like, ‘Honestly, here on the red carpet?’ He was like, ‘Where’s my picture?'”

Nick Viall tells People magazine that saying goodbye to Corinne on Monday night was the hardest thing he’s had to do on The Bachelor.

He writes … I was dreading that rose ceremony… Saying goodbye to Corinne was terrible. Corinne is an exceptional woman who made such an impact on me during this journey. There are so many memorable moments we shared together. From our first kiss the night we met to bouncy castles and meeting her amazing family (and her nanny Raquel!). He also touched upon how viewers and the other girls may have misjudged Corinne. Perhaps, the producers played up her antics. He continued, Corinne, much like myself, was considered controversial; she wasn’t always taken seriously in the house, she went after what she wanted and she is a bold woman. What I saw was a woman who deserves more credit in this world. Nick revealed he still misses her, despite being about to propose to another woman. Corinne is truly one of the most interesting, caring and charismatic women I’ve ever known…. to this day I miss Corinne and she deserves all the love in the world.

New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay tells Entertainment Tonight that she expects The Bachelorette to have a diverse cast. “I obviously expect to see a wider pool of African-American men just because that’s me, but what I’m excited about is I’m hoping that my cast reflects what America looks like. I don’t [exclusively] date African-American men, I’ve dated all races before, and so I’m hoping the cast reflects what America looks like and I’m excited that my season is hopefully the one that has the opportunity to do that.”

Lisa Kudrow tells NBC that she does not think a Friends reunion will happen. “I don’t see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings, they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

Contact Music claims Harry Potter star Emma Watson won’t take selfies with fans. She is quoted as saying: ”For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 metres. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data … I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture.’ I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact. When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”