Hollywood Gossip

Vin Diesel tells USA Today that he cried while filming a barbecue scene for the Fate of the Furious. ”I had never done a barbecue scene without him (Paul Walker). And every time I had ever done a barbecue scene, the first thing I was always asked is, ‘Where does Paul sit? Where does Brian sit?’ And that wasn’t happening. And I just cracked and broke down and had to walk off set to collect myself. That was the only time I wasn’t strong enough to keep it together. Then I saw Michelle Rodriguez following me in tears and she came up and hugged me.”

Female First claims Hugh Jackman sings to his wife when she’s drunk. They quote him as saying: “I think she probably first fell in love with me when I sang ‘You and I’ from the musical ‘Chess’. Well, maybe not entirely because of that but it did’t hurt my chances. Deb will still ask me to sing it for her at home, although she’s usually a bit tipsy.”

OK! magazine, citing Radar Online, claims Jennifer Lopez has a long list of demands that Alex Rodriguez must follow. A source tells the sites: “It reads like some kind of style bible. He’s totally under her thumb. He’s very lucky she’s giving him the time of day, given his bad reputation. Jen’s not making the mistakes she made with Drake and Alex is banned from being seen with any other woman under the age of 40. She’s also given him an approved wardrobe list and a list of instructions on where to stand next to her on red carpets,” the source added. “It’s even got the expected number of hours they’re to spend together in a week. It’s incredibly controlling but if he wants to be associated with an A-lister like Jen, he’s got to play the game.”

The NY Post claims Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were flirting at a recent dinner for their new film The Lost City of Z. A source tells the paper: ”Pitt and Miller were heavily enjoying each other’s company and were talking to each other all night.”

Gossip Cop claims Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have broken up after 5 months of dating. The two haven’t talked since vacationing together in Cabo. Tanaka was extremely jealous and often flirted with other women in front of Mariah.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight: “Tanaka says that he never pays for anything and was freeloading on Mariah and using her for her fame and money to increase his profile. He’s always desired to have a music career and was hoping that being with Mariah would help launch his music career. He was hoping to collaborate with her.”

Naughty Gossip claims Britney Spears’ family has allegedly hired a private investigator to check out her new boyfriend. A source tells the site: “Britney’s team are very careful about who they all into her inner circle. She has had trouble in the past hanging out with bad people and now they are VERY careful. Britney is rich and powerful and attracts the wrong kind of friends. They are determined to never allow this to happen again. If he has a cool past, then he has nothing to worry about. You need to remember that Britney is a billion dollar business. Britney needs to be protected like she is the CEO of a major company.”

Gordon Ramsay tells the Daily Telegraph that he won’t be leaving his money to his four children. ”It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them. The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana (wife) is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat. I’ve been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the US. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I’ve been very lucky, so I respect everything I’ve got.” Gordon is worth $140 million

Gordon adds that when he flies with his wife, they sit in first class while his kids sit in the coach section. “They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that.”

US Weekly claims Janet Jackson has split from her husband Wissam Al Mana. The couple had a baby 3 months ago named Eissa. Janet plans to continue living in London with her baby.

** UPDATE **

A source tells Page Six: ”She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts”.

A source tells the NY Daily News: “They come from very different worlds. For years, Janet tried to adapt to his culture. Since it’s not a culture she grew up with, it’s been challenging for her. She often felt she disappointed Wissam.”

Entertainment Tonight claims The Rock recently stunned a group of Disney World visitors when he rode the Jungle Cruise ride with them. The Rock flew to Orlando so he could experience the ride for himself before he starts filming a new movie based on the ride.

The Rock posted: “It was a GREAT day on the river. Learned a lot.. for example, it takes approximately 12.6 minutes for all the passengers to get over the shock of me jumping on the boat and thinking I’m a DJ look-a-like. One passenger even said, ‘Oh the real Rock is much smaller than this guy.’ I threw his ass off the boat.”

E! News claims Ryan Philippe is not dating Katy Perry.

He Tweeted: “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx”

AND

“don’t mind ‘people’ thinking that. don’t want low flying pervs hovering periodically.”

** UPDATE **

Katy Perry jokingly tweeted: ”Can u let me out of this basement pls? Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol.”