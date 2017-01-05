Hollywood Gossip

TMZ claims Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were at odds over their burial. Carrie has been cremated with some of her ashes placed in a coffin while her mother’s body has already been prepped for burial today. The two will be buried side-by-side at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Burbank, California.

Female First claims Meryl Streep is in talks to give the eulogy at a public memorial service for Carrie and Debbie.

Naughty Gossip claims Jimmy Fallon may open the Golden Globe Awards by lip-syncing to Mariah Carey. A source tells the site: “Jimmy plans two open the show lip syncing to Mariah. She is the biggest pop culture story of the week and the Golden Globes is also produced by DICK CLARK Productions, who Mariah is accusing of trying to sabotage her. It is going to be one of the best openings ever.”

Jimmy Fallon tells US Weekly that he is bringing guest stars with him when he hosts the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. “(The opening number) is spoofing one of the nominated movies, and we have a lot of fun cameos, we have a lot of good favorites — I don’t want to name names but Justin Timberlake… I won’t say anything, this is not to go on record but Ryan Reynolds… and don’t even ever talk about Tina Fey…no one is in this thing.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims J.Lo has gotten a restraining order against a stalker, who followed her from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for her residency show. The man has also been sending unwanted flowers and mail. The stalker was arrested for showing up at JLo’s L.A. mansion. The stalker has previously been arrested for firearms violations and threats.

The Daily Star, citing the Mail Online, claims Olivia Newton-John recently loaned her daughter Chloe money so she could move from Los Angeles to Portland. Chloe took the money and began a marijuana growing operation with her boyfriend. Chloe’s cousin is already a marijuana entrepreneur and providing her with advice. Olivia had no idea Chloe was going to use the money on weed.

Contact Music claims Caitlyn Jenner is launching a makeup line with MAC Cosmetics. The line will feature ‘classic shades’ for lips, eyes and cheeks. Product names include Tolerance, Compassion, Kindness, and Authentic.

Liam Neeson tells Men’s Journal magazine that he once auditioned to play James Bond. “I was being considered. I’m sure they were considering a bunch of other guys, too. Women. Foreign countries. Halle Berry. It’s understandable. She was like, ‘You’re going to ruin your career’.”

Jane Fonda, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judd Apatow, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Guest and Tim Robbins are planning to hold a Facebook Live Love A Thon on January 20th. The celebrities plan to raise money on Donald Trump’s inauguration day for the ACLU of Southern California, Planned Parenthood and Earth Justice. They hope to raise $500,000

InTouch Weekly claims Bachelorette bad boy Chad Johnson recently ripped the new Bachelor Nick Viall. The magazine quotes him as saying: ”Nick is totally fake. He’s already been on three shows. It’s not about him wanting a wife; it’s about fame. To be honest, I figured they might go after somebody a little younger, somebody that has a little more pep in their step. Nick came on for two seasons [of The Bachelorette] and everybody hated him, and then he’s like, okay, fine, then I’ll just be completely fake [and sweet] and you’ll like me, and it worked on Bachelor in Paradise! People fell for it. He knows what Bachelor Nation wants, so I think his season will be the most inoffensive, uneventful Bachelor ever. Nick’s been playing his cards right and knows what to do and what not to do. He knows what looks good on TV — and he knows what doesn’t. When we first showed up to Bachelor in Paradise, he followed me around the entire night and was talking about me on camera. He knew that was going to get him on TV.”

OK! magazine claims Mariah Carey is considering getting plastic surgery to make herself more attractive to her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. A source tells the magazine: “Mariah feels insecure about being an older woman who’s dating a guy who’s 13 years younger. She wants to lose weight and deal with those trouble areas. She’s self-conscious about the cellulite now more than ever. She’s planning a total plastic surgery overhaul, a little nip-tuck here and there, new boobs, liposuction, eyelid lift and other improvements.”