Hollywood Gossip

InTouch Weekly Magazine claims Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are dating. A source tells the magazine; “Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson‘s romance began very recently. They’ve always had crazy chemistry, but the timing was never right. Now that they’re both single, their friendship has finally turned into something more. She usually goes for guys who are very different than her. But Scarlett and Chris have so much in common. They have the same sense of humor, political views, and are both very family-oriented. They’re so much alike that it’s scary.”

The Hollywood Reporter says the insurance company Insurethegap.com claims the damage done by all of the stunts and car wrecks in the Fast and Furious franchisewould total $514 million

What got destroyed …

169 regular cars damaged

142 regular cars destroyed

37 special cars destroyed

53 buildings damaged

31 buildings destroyed

The Fate of the Furious opens tonight

Us Weekly claims Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been hanging in Hollywood following his split from Olivia Munn. A source tells the magazine; “He’s been getting weekly facials in Beverly Hills and has also hired Ryan Gosling’s personal stylist to dress him. He used to work out in Calabasas with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas in West Hollywood.”

Naughty Gossip claims Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka fought while celebrating her 47th birthday in Cabo. A source tells the site: ”Mariah was upset that he did not get her a birthday present. She told him not to spend any money on her because she already had everything she wanted in life, but the fact that he didn’t get her anything, even a card, really set her off.”

Oprah says her talk show was her greatest therapy. Contact Music quotes her as saying; ”I had never gone to a therapist, ever. But I had so many therapists sitting in the chair across from me that I just sort of took it in. ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ was my greatest therapy. It was the greatest teaching. It was the greatest classroom and it was my greatest therapy. I came out of it a better human being having listened to everybody’s stories and like ‘I don’t want to go down that road. I saw what happened to that lady. I heard what he said’. I’ve done a great deal of healing sitting on that chair. I really did. I healed myself. I have done a lot of work on myself in that chair. That was one of the great benefits of the show.”

Contact Music claims Chelsea Handler uses dating apps. The site quotes her as saying: ”I’m on all those apps. I like to hook up, so when I go to London or New York or if I’m out of town and I want, I’ll do that … I’m on Tinder [and] all that stuff. I’m a regular person.’ I know a lot of men are scared to go out with me because they think I’m going to talk about them on TV after [we] break up and they’re not wrong – I’ve done that in the past, so I have to accept responsibility. If that means I remain single for the rest of my life, than maybe I wasn’t supposed to meet anybody.”

Matt Damon and his family were recently vacationing in Australia with Chris Hemsworth when his 6 year old daughter Stella got stung by a jellyfish. Matt ran to a nearby cafe to get ice for the sting. Medics treated Stella’s injury.

Oprah tells People magazine that she was intimidated while filming her new movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. “I’d never played a role like that and nor have I done it enough to feel really solidly comfortable in the space. I have a lot of actor friends … like I was on set the other day with ‘Wrinkle in Time’ and I said to Reese [Witherspoon], ‘So Reese, how many movies have you done?’ and she said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know … hundreds, I don’t know.’ So I was like ‘Oh God, please don’t ask me how many movies I’ve done.’ I think I’ve done five. It’s rare that I feel intimated, but I felt intimidated.”

Bachelor star Corinne Olympios tells Elite Daily that she is writing a book and launching her own radio show. ”There’s gonna be a book, a radio show… it’s kind of gonna be a bunch of my scenarios, just things that happen to [me]… fun stories, things like that. It’s gonna be really good actually I mean, I’m totally over [Nick]… I’ve been dating here and there. It’s been going well, nothing too serious yet, though.”

Deadline.com claims Eddie Murphy’s brother, comedian Charlie Murphy, has passed away at the age of 57 from leukemia. Charlie starred on The Chappelle Show on Comedy Central. Hollywoodlife.com claims the Murphy family has released a statement saying; “Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Charlize Theron tells Ellen that she recently checked out a dating app for the first time. ”I knew nothing about this world. We were at the Women’s March in Park City and she was on her phone and she showed it to me, and she explained it to me in that Chelsea Handler way, which is just like, ‘Yeah, everybody’s doing this. What’s wrong with you? Where have you been, under a rock?’ So, I took a real interest and I was like, ‘OK, well, tell me, how does it work?’ And she’s swiping all these faces of guys in all sorts of different variations of no clothes. And then they know that you’ve just said, ‘No, I don’t like you.’ And then you have to text them. And then the flirting starts, and it’s kind of awkward because you don’t know the person, and they ‘re trying to be cute and they say weird things, like, ‘What’s up, sexy?’ It’s just awkward.”

Entertainment Tonight claims Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child together. He tells US Weekly; “I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’ Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” he notes. “She has planned for and thought about this.”

Amy Schumer tells InStyle magazine that she gets bored when she stops drinking. “In the past couple years there have been times when I haven’t drunk for months. What I find is I look so much better, feel amazing…and am so bored. Life isn’t that fun. So I can feel really good for a while, but then it’s one of the things that I look forward to, so until I am told ‘You cannot do this anymore,’ I’ll probably continue to do it.”