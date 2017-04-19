Hollywood Gossip

– TMZ claims Richard Simmons has been hospitalized for severe indigestion.

PR Newswire claims a new Prince EP will be released this Friday called ”Deliverance”. The release will mark the one-year anniversary of his passing. The EP contains six previously unreleased tracks

Page Six claims Carmelo Anthony believed he was justified in cheating on his wife with an exotic dancer. A source tells the paper: “Melo’s tagline was, ‘She’s married, I’m not.’ That’s how he would justify it. His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do. La La has put up with a lot. She knew it was going on, but I guess this time she’s had enough.”

A second source says; “The stripper pregnancy rumor is not true. Yes he’s not been perfect, but the baby with a stripper isn’t true.”

TMZ claims The Rock and Vin Diesel have ended their feud and agreed to star in the next Fast and the Furious movie together. The site claims the feud was not about money, but rather who gets the best action scenes, the most attractive women and the most facetime.

Radio.com claims Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took time out from partying in the Dominican Republic to visit a school for children in need. They handed out 400 backpacks and other school supplies Jennifer and Alex visited with children and teachers.

TMZ claims Oprah was recently leaving CBS in New York when a fight broke out 7 feet away from her. Two men began brawling in the crowd waiting to see Oprah. Her security whisked her away as the two men were separated and detained.

OK! magazine claims one of the upcoming contestants set to meet Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette was allegedly involved in a DUI crash that injured several people. Radar Online claims the man pled no contest in 2007 and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, 3 years probation and 500 hours of community service. The drunk was also ordered to pay $1,611 in fines.

People magazine claims Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn aren’t reconciling. Sources tell the mag: “It wasn’t dramatic. It simply came to an end. Aaron is happy and doing well, and he hopes that she is doing well, too. They haven’t been in contact for several days, and I don’t think that they’ll keep in touch. He’s definitely not trying to get back together with her. Not because there’s anything wrong with her or that he hates her, but they both want to move forward.”

The Star claims not all of Jennifer Lawrence’s friends like her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. A source tells the tabloid: “Jen might be under Darren’s spell, but her girlfriends can’t stand him. Darren has no interest in meeting any of Jen’s pals, and he doesn’t even try to hide it! It’s like he thinks they’re beneath him. Jen’s friends want nothing more than to see her happy, but since she and Darren started dating, she’s stopped making time for them altogether. They miss their best friend — and they want her back.”

Naughty Gossip claims Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are looking at homes in Paris. A source tells the site; “Jen wants out of America and has always loved France. France has grab privacy laws and allows famous people to stop photographers chasing them around. The only problem was that Angie and Brad had a home in France, but now they are over, Jen is moving. She has been looking at homes in the $20 million range and isn’t sure if she wants to be in Paris, or just outside.”

– TMZ claims Scottie and Larsa Pippen are going ahead with their divorce. The couple have four children together and have been married for 19 years before their split. Scottie and Larsa are on good terms.

– People magazine claims Kevin Spacey is going to host the Tony Awards on June 11th on CBS