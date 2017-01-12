Hollywood Gossip

Mark Wahlberg tells CBS that he is addicted to Adele. “I know this is weird and people always give me crap about it. I’m not a good flyer, so I’ve been listening to Adele’s album now for as long as it’s been out. I listen to it nonstop. It embarrasses my wife.”

Gossip Cop claims Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris is offended that Joseph Fiennes is playing her father in an upcoming comedy series. The site quotes her as saying: “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz [Taylor] as well. Where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal.”

In Touch Weekly claims J-Lo and Drake are talking about having children. A source tells the magazine: “She’s done having babies. But Drake’s at a point in his life where he wants it all. A hot partner and the kids. It’s causing problems.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Drake gifted J-Lo with a $100,000, 16-karat diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co

Alec Baldwin tells Extra that he plans to continue impersonating Donald Trump on SNL. “We’re gonna play him the day after the inauguration; I’m doing ‘SNL’ the day after the inauguration, Trump is our head writer. He just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day. He’s very aware of what he is doing.”

Bryan Cranston tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he wants to play Donald Trump. “Donald Trump is a wonderful character. I’ve been playing around a little with it and have worked on a portrayal. There will be a story done on him, obviously. I think it would be something I would be very interested in exploring, for the serio-tragic nature of it. His story is very Shakespearean in so many ways.”

The NY Post claims Anthony Weiner hopes his wife Huma Abedin will call off their divorce. A source tells the paper: “Anthony did a month in rehab and is undergoing further outpatient treatment in New York. He and Huma continue to co-parent their son. He knows he’s hit rock bottom. But now they are both out of the limelight, they can focus on their son. They are actually getting on pretty well, and he and his friends are hoping that they might reconcile.”

The NY Post claims Kendra Wilkinson almost got into a fight on a recent flight back from Vegas. The paper quotes her as saying: “I almost got in a fight with this woman on a plane. We’re coming back from Vegas, it was a 45-minute flight — we’re a little drunk. She was jealous that she couldn’t party with us.”

Entertainment Tonight claims Jessica Biel bosses Justin Timberlake around. They quote her as saying: ”I just basically boss him around all the time. Do this, fix that, make that, take the garbage out, come on, get it together, wake up, don’t go to sleep, stay awake,’ I just boss him around.”

Uproxx claims Floyd Mayweather offered encouragement to Ronda Rousey yesterday when he said … “God only made one thing perfect … and that’s my boxing record! So Ronda Rousey, hold your head up, stay focused. Keep believing. A true champion can bounce back. You’ll be okay. Ronda Rousey hold your head up, still a true champion in our eyes. You made women’s MMA huge, so stay focused, go back to the drawing board, and do what you gotta do. 2017 is a whole new year. Come back, champ!”