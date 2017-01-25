Hollywood Gossip

Ace Showbiz, citing Naughty Gossip, claims Tom Brady won’t make love to Gisele Bundchen until after the Super Bowl. A source tells the site: “Tom has a no sex rule leading up to every big game. He needs to focus 100% on the game and does not have any sex. Gisele is used to it by now and looking forward to the day after the game. Tom thinks this helps him win and is cool with it.”

Erin Andrews tells Sports Illustrated that she has been battling cervical cancer. “I’m not watching any football games at home. This is [Fox’s] Super Bowl year, and I’m not missing the Super Bowl. After the trial everyone kept telling me, ‘You’re so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew’. Finally I got to the point where I believed it, too. ‘Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this.’”

Mel Gibson tells People magazine that he was holding his newborn son when he learned that his movie Hacksaw Ridge had been nominated for several Academy Awards. “What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! “This is a truly wonderful honor. I’m especially happy for Andrew Garfield, our producers Bill Mechanic and David Permut, our editor John Gilbert and our incredible sound teams,. The Academy’s recognition of our film is a testament to every single person who worked on Hacksaw Ridge, and to every soldier who made the sacrifices they made to fight for their country, including Desmond Doss.”

The Boston Herald claims JLo’s new shoe collection hit Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom earlier this week. Sandals start at $895 while her lace-up boots that are covered in crystals cost $2,995.

Jon Voight tells TMZ that Miley Cyrus and Shia LaBeouf are committing treason for the way they are protesting against Donald Trump. “[It’s] been very destructive, this marching against the government and against the president. The right to protest is what the first amendment is all about. But what was the march about? When you see the young people, like Shia LaBeouf and ,Miley Cyrus, and they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them and what are they teaching? They’re teaching treason. They’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this presidency and it’s a very sad day when I see this.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Al Roker is okay after walking into a plexiglass wall during the Today Show yesterday. He caught the wall before it fell on the ground. Al laughed off the faceplant by saying; “Wow, it’s a disappearing wall!”

InTouch Weekly claims George and Amal Clooney are splurging on their baby’s nursery. A source tells the magazine: “They’ve also splurged on a changing table, a $10,000 Notte Fatata crib and a $19,000 armoire from one of the top baby boutiques in Beverly Hills. They’re calling it a ‘sanctuary.’ When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.”

Business Insider claims Netflix is casting five new men for a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy. The show’s producers released a statement saying: “In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer. The Emmy Award-winning ‘Queer Eye’ is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, ‘Queer Eye’ moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.”

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris tells Rolling Stone that she believes her father was murdered. “He would drop hints about people being out to get him… And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’ It’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullsh*t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullsh*t.”