Hollywood Gossip

Contact Music claims Randy Quaid recently ripped his brother Dennis for starring in the new movie A Dog’s Purpose. The film is under fire because video of a trainer forcing a German Shepherd into rushing water surfaced online. Randy tweeted: “Sad small brother’s turning blind eye to terrified dog’s obvious distress (sic). Somebody waterboard my brother and see how he likes it… Turning a blind eye to that dogs obvious distress is criminal (sic). So sad.”

A Dog’s Purpose opened with $18.4 million at the box office

The NY Post claims memorabilia from Donald Trump’s 1995 Pizza Hut commercial is being sold off. The ad’s creator is selling signed storyboards by Donald and Ivanka for $15,000. Pizza Hut sales improved by $300 million that year

Ozzy Osbourne tells the Times newspaper that his infidelity was a bump in the road in his marriage. ”I’m in a rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I? It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an’ all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem. I don’t think I’m a sex addict. I don’t wanna talk about it anyway. Things are fine now. She was just here for the weekend. She’d be with me now, but she’s got more work than I have. She’s unstoppable. Sharon is a workaholic and that’s great. But if she comes home from ‘X Factor’ and wants to go to bed, what the am I supposed to do? I’m sitting with my thumb in my a** waiting for her, aren’t I? That’s why men do stupid things, when they’re on their own.”

Mischa Barton tells People magazine that she acted erratically late last week after being drugged with the date rape drug GHB. “On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours. I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

Female First claims Orlando Bloom is going to teach an acting class for 11 year-olds at a school in Manchester, England. A teacher tells the site: “The female staff will be rushing into work that day. It’s not every day you get a Hollywood hunk in the classroom as a teacher.”

Matthew McConaughey tells Female First that he would be a teacher if he wasn’t an actor. “If I weren’t an actor, I’d be a teacher or an astronaut … I’m a professor at the University of Texas at Austin! This semester, I’m teaching students about the science behind the magic of filmmaking. The things about growing up Texan that I’ve tried to pass on to my kids are a strong work ethic and no false drama.”

Entertainment Tonight claims during a 2010 podcast with Rebel Force Radio, Carrie Fisher said she wanted Harrison Ford to sing her tribute at the Academy Awards. “I asked him if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing. It’s just something I want.”

The Wrap claims Anthony Michael Hall is being sued by his Playa del Rey, California neighbor. The site claims Hall battered Richard Samson after an argument in the courtyard of their condo complex.

Samson’s lawsuit reads: “Hall assaulted, intimidated and battered Samson, leaving Samson hurt and injured in his health, strength and activities. Plaintiff also sustained injuries to his nervous system and person, all of which have caused and continues to cause Plaintiff great mental, physical, emotional and nervous pain and suffering.”

The Hollywood Reporter claims the CW Network is planning to reboot Dynasty. The Aaron Spelling-produced show aired for nine seasons on ABC back in the 80’s The nighttime soap opera starred Linda Evans and Joan Collins

Uproxx claims UFC star Conor McGregor wants to fight Floyd Mayweather. He says: “Me and Floyd have got to get together and figure it out, the same way Floyd and Manny figured it out,” McGregor told Ariel Helwani during an hour long interview in front of thousands of fans. “Once we come to a set number that I’m happy with, that he’s happy with. Then we go to the customers, we go to the promoters, the buyers. And then we get it done. That’s next. I’ll go to Vegas and I’ll handle the commission, we’ll figure that situation out. And we’ll come to a dotted line and then we’ll go. But this is happening.”

Connor also says he may join the WWE. “I know there’s been conversation, I know Triple H was at the show. I’d love to go into the WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. But we’ll see. The conversation’s ongoing. I’ve turned down some things. [With this], the conversation is ongoing.”

Floyd Mayweather tells Showtime: “I believe the fight could happen. He’s a tough competitor and has proved throughout the years in the UFC that he can fight standing up. So we’ll just have to see what the future holds. The fans want this fight. The fans have been asking for this fight. It’s all about entertainment. He’s very entertaining. He’s very outspoken like myself. So let’s give the fans what they want to see.”

US Weekly claims Kim Kardashian’s alleged robber, Aomar Ait Khedache, told the French police that he and his accomplices melted down all of the jewelry they stole from her except for her engagement ring.

He is quoted by the French newspaper Le Monde as saying: “For the jewelry never to be recognized, we made the decision to melt them. One of the people took care of that. He came back with bars … In all, there had to be 800 and a few grams, which gave an amount of, ah … $26,000 to $30,00 something like that. Everyone was afraid to sell it (engagement ring) because it’s a stone that’s very easy to identify.”